Steel Magnolias continues

YAKIMA — The ultimate story of mothers and friends “Steel Magnolias” shows at 7:30 p.m. tomorrow at Akin Center Theatre, 1610 S. 24th Ave.
Produced by the Warehouse Theatre Company, the story is set in Truvy’s beauty shop where a group of women share their lives, despite the trials of life.
Additional performances are May 20, 25, 26, and 27. A matinee showing is set for 2 p.m. May 20.
For tickets call 509-966-0951.
