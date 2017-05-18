Steel Magnolias continues

— The ultimate story of mothers and friends “Steel Magnolias” shows at 7:30 p.m. tomorrow at Akin Center Theatre, 1610 S. 24th Ave.

Produced by the Warehouse Theatre Company, the story is set in Truvy’s beauty shop where a group of women share their lives, despite the trials of life.

Additional performances are May 20, 25, 26, and 27. A matinee showing is set for 2 p.m. May 20.

For tickets call 509-966-0951.