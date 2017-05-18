Sunnyside Christian brings music via Skype

— Sunnyside Christian High School music students John and Arie Prins found it a little strange to have their band teacher in the classroom Wednesday.

The trombone players have spent the past school year learning music via Skype with teacher Nicky de Boer of Michigan.

“It was a little strange at first getting used to have her teach us over the computer,” John said.

On Wednesday, it was equally weird, to have her “live” in the classroom, Arie said.

But de Boer didn’t want to miss the opportunity to hear her students perform tonight’s final concert of the season. The school concert begins at 7 p.m. at Christian Reformed Church, 1600 N. 16th St., de Boer said.

The school’s honor choir, under the direction of Dana Clark, will also perform.

“I don’t know if this type of classroom experience would have worked with any other class,” de Boer said.

de Boer taught the music program at the local school before moving with her husband, Dave, and family to Michigan in 2012.

When the school asked her to consider moving back, she jokingly said, why not let me teach music via Skype.”

“I never thought they’d take me seriously,” she said.

But in August, when the administration was unable to find a music teacher, she agreed to begin her internet-based music program.

“This group of musicians is very talented,” she said.

During the past year, four of her students took on the challenge of learning new instruments.



“They paid close attention to the lessons,” she said, noting there were only a few glitches with the system.

During tonight’s concert de Boer will join her students for one of the five arrangements they will be performing.

She’ll be the one on the French horn.