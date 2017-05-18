Theatre arts actors showcase talent

— The High School Theatre Arts will present its spring showcase at 6:30 p.m. May 25 in the Theatre Arts room in the White Church, 1000 Sixth St.

Students will present rehearsed monologues, duets and open scenes performed by the students of under the direction of Kimberly Starr, the theatre arts teacher.

She has spent the year training the class in not only acting skills, but life skills as well.

Starr said the theatre arts class has been working all year to build on stage skills and basic acting techniques, while receiving feedback and applying lessons to everyday life.

“They have spent the year gaining confidence in performance acting and feeling comfortable in front of large audiences,” she said.

After spending the entire first semester on improvisation, the students moved on to scripted work allowing them to build characters, analyze and self-direct scenes, and discover the workings of prop usage and set placement on stage.

Starr’s students have spent the semester working individually and together to create unique scenes to bring life on the stage.

“From funny to serious scenes everyone can bring something fresh and exciting to each performance,” she said.

The scenes are family friendly, high energy and sure to entertain.