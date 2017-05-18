0

Vine and tractor

A John Deere tractor sits among a vineyard of concord grapes earlier this week off of East Allen Road.

Photo by Roger Harnack
A John Deere tractor sits among a vineyard of concord grapes earlier this week off of East Allen Road.

Thursday, May 18, 2017

More like this story

Comments

Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.

Please read our commenting policy before posting.

Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment