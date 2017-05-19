Candidate filing slots filling up, but a few remain open

Candidate filing for local public officers slowed to a crawl Thursday.

With only one day left in the filing period, some candidates are looking at uncontested races.

Except for sitting Councilman Ron Stemler, who filed Wednesday to seek election to District No. 3, to which he was appointed earlier this year.

He will be challenged by Betty Lynn Garza who filed Tuesday.

Also, filing Wednesday was incumbent Dean Broersma for City Council Seat No. 2 at the Yakima County Elections Office. There was no new filing for the lone open council position as of Thursday afternoon.

Among other new local filings was incumbent School Board member Michelle Perry of Sunnyside, who filed for re-election to her current No. 2 board position.

In Granger, Mayor Jose Trevino, who filed Monday and current councilwoman Lila Villarreal will be joined on the Primary Election Aug. 1 ballot by newcomer Magalie Estrada. She filed Wednesday.

There were no new filings for Granger as of Thursday.

Mabton City Council hopeful Diana Castaneda filed for council position No. 1, as of Wednesday.

With her on the ballot will be Mayor Mario Martinez, who is seeking to retain his spot, along with newcomers Rachel Ruelas for Position No. 2 and Duran A. Rivera for Position No. 3 on the council.

Scott McKinney filed for Grandview School Board Position No. 5.

Incumbent Richard Shenyer filed for Position No. 1 on the Port of Grandview on Wednesday.

Carrie Herrera of Mabton has filed for the No. 1 At-large school board position in the Mabton School District. No one had filed for the second vacancy on the board as of 4 p.m. Thursday.

In Zillah, Mayor Gary Clark will face Scott Carmack for the mayoral spot on the City Council.

Clark filed Wednesday.

No other council filing was recorded as of Thursday.

In Prosser, all four City Council incumbents have filed for re-election – Don Aubrey, Morgan Everett, Rob Siemens and Stephanie Groom. No other candidates have stepped forward.

Prosser School Board has only one position with two candidates for the same seat at this point in the candidate filings. Scott Coleman will face Maricela Sanchez for directorship No. 4.

So far, running unopposed are board director candidates Jesalyn Cole for seat No. 3 and Scotty Hunt for position No. 5.

Keith Sattler of Prosser filed for a six-year term on the public hospital commission Position No. 2. Susan L. Reams of Prosser filed for hospital board commission Position No. 1.

Candidate filings continues through 4 p.m. today.