Cozy business after-hours

Photo by Julia Hart
Grandview Key Bank branch officers, left to right, Fernando Alaniz, Lisette Ramos and Miguel Diaz, talk shop Thursday following a tour of Cozy Rose Inn Bed and Breakfast at a Grandview Chamber of Commerce business after-hours social.
