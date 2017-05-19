First sign of summer

Photo by Roger Harnack
The walls are nearly down today after demolition machinery moved into remove the former La Fiesta building at the corner of South Fifth Street and East Edison Avenue. The Port of Sunnyside purchased the building last year. It has also served as an automotive dealership early in the last century. The space will be made available for future downtown development, port officials said.
