Grandview man called a hero

— A Grandview tow truck driver is being called a hero for his quick thinking last Saturday on Interstate 5.

According to the Washington State Patrol, a trooper in need of assistance waved down Conor Larson of 24 Hour Towing and Recovery to assist with an SUV hanging off the edge of an overpass.

The vehicle’s driver was still inside, the patrol said.

Larson hooked up his tow cable and secured the vehicle while troopers pulled the driver out of the rear window, the patrol said, noting the vehicle could’ve fallen if it wasn’t for Larson.

The trooper who waved him down was also praised by the agency.