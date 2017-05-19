Granger man charged in knife attack

— A local man was charged in Yakima County Superior Court yesterday after allegedly attacking his father with a knife.

Sylverio Sanchez, 22, was charged with first-degree assault-domestic violence in connection with alleged attack Wednesday.

According to court documents, Yakima County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to 1700 Liberty Road after a 911 call.

“On the above mentioned date and time, a person called 911 and only stated, ‘he has a knife,’ and they disconnected,” deputy Brian McIlrath wrote in his probable cause statement.

The deputy responded to the address and found Sanchez standing in the driveway with his hands behind his back, the deputy wrote, noting he ordered the suspect to show his hands.

At first, Sanchez refused, records show. But when McIlrath drew his firearm and made the order again, Sanchez showed his hands.

In his right hand, the suspect was holding a loaded pistol, which he threw on the ground, records show.

Sanchez was arrested and the deputy spoke with the suspect’s son and wife.

Records show they told the deputy that Sanchez was upset because his father, Leonel Sanchez, drank the last beer.

The two got into an argument that quickly escalated to shoving, records show. The suspect went to the kitchen and received a knife.

As he walked toward his father, the victim put a chair between him and Sanchez, records show. The defendant’s son was then able to get the knife away from his father.

Sanchez then retrieved a .22 caliber pistol, so the family fled, records show. They returned when they saw the patrol car.

“After Miranda, Sylverio told me that he got the knife and gun to protect himself from his father,” McIlrath wrote.

Sylverio Sanchez was transported and booked into the Yakima County Jail.