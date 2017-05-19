Grizzlies shine at district track meet

— The first half of the District 6 Track Championships has concluded, but Big 9 athletes have another day of competition ahead of them tomorrow in Yakima at Zaepfel Stadium.

At yesterday’s meet one Sunnyside Grizzlies track team member qualified for the state meet. Junior Nathon Maltos clocked a second-place time of 50.12 in the 400-meter race. He nearly met the standard in the 100-meter dash, clocking 11.26, good for third. Maltos needed to complete the race in 11.20 or second place to qualify for state.

“Nathon will race in the 200,” Sunnyside coach Dustin Crowe said of tomorrow’s track and field events. Maltos is also a member of the 4x400 relay with senior Griffy Sarmiento, junior Xavier Estrada and junior Uriel Diaz.

“We have a strong chance in those events,” Crowe said.

Other Grizzlies boys competing in the first day of the district meet included Ramon Rivera-Maysonet — 8th in the 100-meter dash in 11.54 (personal record), Justin Reyes — 14th in the 100-meter dash clocking 11.89, Cole Hazzard — 16th in the 100-meter dash finishing in 11.94, Enrique Amaro-Jasso — 17th in the 110-meter hurdles in 19.19, Isaiah Arriaga — no finals result available in the high jump, Myles Alvarez — 11th in the long jump with a leap of 17-06.75, and Nathan Davila — 16th in the long jump with a jump of 15-07.00.

Diaz was 6th in the 400-meters race in 52.87 (personal record), Sarmiento was 12th in 18.12 (personal record) and Estrada was 15th, finishing in 54.86.

Hazzard, Justin Reyes, Diaz and Rivera-Maysonet teamed up for the 4x100, clocking 44.29 for third. A time of 43.13 was needed for a state berth.

In the girls events, the best individual performance was from sophomore Janessa Frank, who clocked 1:01.86 (season record) in the 400-meter race. She earned 4th-place.

The 4x100 relay also had a 4th-place finish, crossing the finish in 50.56. The team consisted of Frank, junior Sierra Cavazos, junior Dallas Borrego and senior Jessica Linde.

All four girls will team up again for the 4x200 relay tomorrow, and Linde will compete in the 300-meter hurdles and 200-meter race.

Those events are also strong. Crowe said the relay team is currently No. 1 in the district, and he expects it will qualify for state after tomorrow’s race.

“We don’t have a sub-district,” Crowe said. There also isn’t a regional meet.

As a result, the district meet determines who competes at the state meet.

Other results from the girls competition include a 5th-place finish for Lilian Froese-Raihl in the long jump with a leap of 15-07.75 (personal record), 11th-place finish in the 400-meters by Borrego in 1:03.89 (season record), 17th-place in the 400-meters by Froese-Raihl in 1:06.49, 15th-place in the 100-meter dash by Cavazos in 13.80, 13th-place in the shot put by Alexis Garcia with a throw of 29-02.00, Savannah Mirelez’s 14th-place finish in the 100-meter hurdles in 20.43 (personal record) and 17th-place in the javelin by Jayda Denson with a distance of 75-02.

Tomorrow’s action begins at noon at Zaepfel Stadium, 702 S. 40th Ave. in Yakima. The girls 4x200 will be the first race.