House burns near Mabton

Photo by Roger Harnack
Fire departments from Mabton, Granger, Yakima County Fired District No. 5 and Prosser responded to a blaze yesterday afternoon on Bus Road east of Mabton and north of state Highway 22. The cause of the fire and other information weren’t immediately available.
