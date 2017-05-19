OLDER AMERICAN

NUTRITION PROGRAM

Monday, May 22 – Stuffed green peppers, corn, Mandarin oranges, coffee, tea or milk.

Tuesday May 23 – Tuna and mushroom casserole, peas, apricots, coffee, tea or milk.

Wednesday, May 24 – NO MEALS AT THIS LOCATION.

Thursday, May 25 – Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, cauliflower, apple, coffee, tea or milk.

Friday, May 26 – Chicken Caesar salad, parmesan cheese, tomatoes, fruit cocktail, dinner roll, coffee, tea or milk.

Senior meals are served at Sunnyside Senior Center, 1400 Federal Way. Call (509) 426-2601 or toll free 855-426-2601 by 3:30 p.m. the day before to register for lunch.

GRANDVIEW SCHOOL

BREAKFAST MENU

Monday, May 22 – Breakfast sausage pizza, strawberries and bananas, raisins, variety milk.

Tuesday, May 23 – Taters and eggs breakfast square, applesauce, orange juice, whole grain breadstick, variety milk.

Wednesday, May 24 – Fresh banana, apple juice, long John doughnut, variety milk.

Thursday, May 25 – Apple juice, grapes, blueberry oat muffin, variety milk.

Friday, May 26 – Strawberry mini pancakes, orange juice, applesauce, variety milk.

GRANDVIEW SCHOOL

LUNCH MENU

Monday, May 22 – Hot ham and cheese on a bun, cucumber slices, red pepper strips, Mandarin oranges, sliced pears, tortilla chips, variety milk.

Tuesday, May 23 – Waffles, sausage patty, baby carrots, edamame, strawberries and bananas, peach slices, variety milk.

Wednesday, May 24 – Cheese zombie, ranch potato wedges, tossed salad with ranch dressing, fresh pear, tropical fruit, variety milk.

Thursday, May 25 – Chicken tetrazzini, cucumber slices, broccoli florets, apricot halves, fresh kiwi, whole grain bread stick, whole wheat roll, variety milk.

Friday, May 26 – Fish sticks, tomato wedges, baby carrots, grapes, peach slices, whole grain breadstick, variety milk.

GRANGER SCHOOL

BREAKFAST MENU

Monday, May 22 – Pop tart, applesauce cup, juice, variety milk.

Tuesday, May 23 – Cold cereal, fresh fruit, juice, variety milk.

Wednesday, May 24 – Cinnamon roll, fruit cup, oranges, variety milk.

Thursday, May 25 – Egg, cheese biscuit, peaches, juice, variety milk.

Friday, May 26 – Honey wheat bar, craisins, juice, variety milk.

GRANGER SCHOOL

LUNCH MENU

Monday, May 22 – Bean and cheese burrito, green salad with celery, carrots, fruit cup, variety milk.

Tuesday, May 23 – Pizza pocket, cheese stick, cauliflower, carrots, applesauce cup, variety milk.

Wednesday, May 24 – Cheese stuffed bread stick, marinara, broccoli, celery, carrots, craisins, variety milk.

Thursday, May 25 – Mac and cheese, green salad with tomato, pears, variety milk.

Friday, May 26 – Hamburger with veggies, fries, carrots, fresh apple slices, variety milk.

MABTON SCHOOL

BREAKFAST MENU

Monday, May 22 – Cereal, grahams, juice, fruit, milk.

Tuesday May 23 – Pancake, sausage stick, juice, fruit, milk.

Wednesday, May 24 – Bean and cheese burrito, juice, fruit, milk.

Thursday, May 25 – Muffin, string cheese, juice, fruit, milk.

Friday, May 26 – Mini French toast, juice, fruit, milk.

MABTON SCHOOL

LUNCH MENU

Monday, May 22 – Corndog, carroteenies, tots, pears, milk.

Tuesday, May 23 – Lasagna with meat sauce, Romaine salad with ranch, cucumbers, peaches, whole grain breadstick, milk.

Wednesday, May 24 – Chicken patty on whole grain bun with Romaine lettuce, pinto beans, oranges, milk.

Thursday, May 25 – Chili with beans, Romaine salad with ranch, pears, whole grain biscuit, milk.

Friday, May 26 – Turkey and cheese sandwich with Romaine lettuce, broccoli, Dorito chips, snack grapes, milk.

PROSSER SCHOOL

LUNCH MENU

Monday, May 22 – Cheese mini ravioli, carroteenies with low fat ranch dressing, broccoli, whole kernel corn, peaches, cookie packet, variety milk.

Tuesday, May 23 – Hamburger on a whole wheat bun, sweet potato fries, beets, sweet red peppers, banana, variety milk.

Wednesday, May 24 – Popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, chick peas, carroteenies, apple, cookie packet, variety

milk.

Thursday, May 25 – Beef taco on taco shell, refried beans, shredded cheese, lettuce, cherry tomatoes, oranges variety milk.

Friday, May 26 – Pizza, broccoli, cauliflower, celery sticks, low fat ranch dressing, pineapple cup, variety milk.

SUNNYSIDE SCHOOL

BREAKFAST MENU

Monday, May 22 – Breakfast burrito or assorted cereal and yogurt or animal crackers, fresh or chilled fruit, fruit juice, variety milk.

Tuesday, May 23 – Breakfast on a stick or assorted cereal and yogurt or animal crackers, fresh or chilled fruit, fruit juice, variety milk.

Wednesday, May 24 – Blueberry muffin or assorted cereal and yogurt or animal crackers, fresh or chilled fruit, fruit juice, variety milk.

Thursday, May 25 – Breakfast bar or assorted cereal and yogurt or animal crackers, fresh or chilled fruit, fruit juice, variety milk.

Friday, May 26 – French toast sticks or assorted cereal and yogurt or animal crackers, fresh or chilled fruit, fruit juice, variety milk.

SUNNYSIDE SCHOOL

LUNCH MENU

Monday, May 22 – Soft taco with beef and cheese, refried beans, fresh assorted fruit, fresh or steamed veggies, variety milk.

Tuesday, May 23 – Cheese filled lasagna roll, green beans, whole grain dinner roll, fresh assorted fruit, fresh or steamed veggies, variety milk.

Wednesday, May 24 – Beef teriyaki dippers, brown rice, broccoli florets, fresh or steamed veggies, variety milk.

Thursday, May 25 – Sloppy Joe on a whole grain bun, potato wedges, fresh assorted fruit, fresh or steamed veggies, variety milk.

Friday, May 26 – Double stuff pizza, fresh or steamed veggies, variety milk.

ZILLAH SCHOOL

BREAKFAST MENU

Monday, May 22 – Cereal, whole grain crackers, fruit juice, variety milk.

Tuesday, May 23 – Cooks choice, fruit, variety milk.

Wednesday, May 24 – Egg and cheese wrap, strawberries, variety milk.

Thursday, May 25 – Cheese slider, fruit, juice, craisins, variety milk.

Friday, May 26 – Cereal, whole grain toast, fresh fruit cup, variety milk.

ZILLAH SCHOOL

LUNCH MENU

Monday, May 22 – Chicken nuggets, crackers, carrots, broccoli with dip, variety milk.

Tuesday, May 23 – Whole grain corndog, celery, jicama sticks, nectarine, variety milk.

Wednesday, May 24 – Italian dunkers, snap peas, cucumber with dip, banana, cookie, variety milk.

Thursday, May 25 – Hamburger on a whole grain bun, pickle chips, potato smiles, pear, variety milk.

Friday, May 26 – Sub sandwich, chips, cauliflower, carrots, apple, variety milk.