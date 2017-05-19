OLDER AMERICAN
NUTRITION PROGRAM
Monday, May 22 – Stuffed green peppers, corn, Mandarin oranges, coffee, tea or milk.
Tuesday May 23 – Tuna and mushroom casserole, peas, apricots, coffee, tea or milk.
Wednesday, May 24 – NO MEALS AT THIS LOCATION.
Thursday, May 25 – Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, cauliflower, apple, coffee, tea or milk.
Friday, May 26 – Chicken Caesar salad, parmesan cheese, tomatoes, fruit cocktail, dinner roll, coffee, tea or milk.
Senior meals are served at Sunnyside Senior Center, 1400 Federal Way. Call (509) 426-2601 or toll free 855-426-2601 by 3:30 p.m. the day before to register for lunch.
GRANDVIEW SCHOOL
BREAKFAST MENU
Monday, May 22 – Breakfast sausage pizza, strawberries and bananas, raisins, variety milk.
Tuesday, May 23 – Taters and eggs breakfast square, applesauce, orange juice, whole grain breadstick, variety milk.
Wednesday, May 24 – Fresh banana, apple juice, long John doughnut, variety milk.
Thursday, May 25 – Apple juice, grapes, blueberry oat muffin, variety milk.
Friday, May 26 – Strawberry mini pancakes, orange juice, applesauce, variety milk.
GRANDVIEW SCHOOL
LUNCH MENU
Monday, May 22 – Hot ham and cheese on a bun, cucumber slices, red pepper strips, Mandarin oranges, sliced pears, tortilla chips, variety milk.
Tuesday, May 23 – Waffles, sausage patty, baby carrots, edamame, strawberries and bananas, peach slices, variety milk.
Wednesday, May 24 – Cheese zombie, ranch potato wedges, tossed salad with ranch dressing, fresh pear, tropical fruit, variety milk.
Thursday, May 25 – Chicken tetrazzini, cucumber slices, broccoli florets, apricot halves, fresh kiwi, whole grain bread stick, whole wheat roll, variety milk.
Friday, May 26 – Fish sticks, tomato wedges, baby carrots, grapes, peach slices, whole grain breadstick, variety milk.
GRANGER SCHOOL
BREAKFAST MENU
Monday, May 22 – Pop tart, applesauce cup, juice, variety milk.
Tuesday, May 23 – Cold cereal, fresh fruit, juice, variety milk.
Wednesday, May 24 – Cinnamon roll, fruit cup, oranges, variety milk.
Thursday, May 25 – Egg, cheese biscuit, peaches, juice, variety milk.
Friday, May 26 – Honey wheat bar, craisins, juice, variety milk.
GRANGER SCHOOL
LUNCH MENU
Monday, May 22 – Bean and cheese burrito, green salad with celery, carrots, fruit cup, variety milk.
Tuesday, May 23 – Pizza pocket, cheese stick, cauliflower, carrots, applesauce cup, variety milk.
Wednesday, May 24 – Cheese stuffed bread stick, marinara, broccoli, celery, carrots, craisins, variety milk.
Thursday, May 25 – Mac and cheese, green salad with tomato, pears, variety milk.
Friday, May 26 – Hamburger with veggies, fries, carrots, fresh apple slices, variety milk.
MABTON SCHOOL
BREAKFAST MENU
Monday, May 22 – Cereal, grahams, juice, fruit, milk.
Tuesday May 23 – Pancake, sausage stick, juice, fruit, milk.
Wednesday, May 24 – Bean and cheese burrito, juice, fruit, milk.
Thursday, May 25 – Muffin, string cheese, juice, fruit, milk.
Friday, May 26 – Mini French toast, juice, fruit, milk.
MABTON SCHOOL
LUNCH MENU
Monday, May 22 – Corndog, carroteenies, tots, pears, milk.
Tuesday, May 23 – Lasagna with meat sauce, Romaine salad with ranch, cucumbers, peaches, whole grain breadstick, milk.
Wednesday, May 24 – Chicken patty on whole grain bun with Romaine lettuce, pinto beans, oranges, milk.
Thursday, May 25 – Chili with beans, Romaine salad with ranch, pears, whole grain biscuit, milk.
Friday, May 26 – Turkey and cheese sandwich with Romaine lettuce, broccoli, Dorito chips, snack grapes, milk.
PROSSER SCHOOL
LUNCH MENU
Monday, May 22 – Cheese mini ravioli, carroteenies with low fat ranch dressing, broccoli, whole kernel corn, peaches, cookie packet, variety milk.
Tuesday, May 23 – Hamburger on a whole wheat bun, sweet potato fries, beets, sweet red peppers, banana, variety milk.
Wednesday, May 24 – Popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, chick peas, carroteenies, apple, cookie packet, variety
milk.
Thursday, May 25 – Beef taco on taco shell, refried beans, shredded cheese, lettuce, cherry tomatoes, oranges variety milk.
Friday, May 26 – Pizza, broccoli, cauliflower, celery sticks, low fat ranch dressing, pineapple cup, variety milk.
SUNNYSIDE SCHOOL
BREAKFAST MENU
Monday, May 22 – Breakfast burrito or assorted cereal and yogurt or animal crackers, fresh or chilled fruit, fruit juice, variety milk.
Tuesday, May 23 – Breakfast on a stick or assorted cereal and yogurt or animal crackers, fresh or chilled fruit, fruit juice, variety milk.
Wednesday, May 24 – Blueberry muffin or assorted cereal and yogurt or animal crackers, fresh or chilled fruit, fruit juice, variety milk.
Thursday, May 25 – Breakfast bar or assorted cereal and yogurt or animal crackers, fresh or chilled fruit, fruit juice, variety milk.
Friday, May 26 – French toast sticks or assorted cereal and yogurt or animal crackers, fresh or chilled fruit, fruit juice, variety milk.
SUNNYSIDE SCHOOL
LUNCH MENU
Monday, May 22 – Soft taco with beef and cheese, refried beans, fresh assorted fruit, fresh or steamed veggies, variety milk.
Tuesday, May 23 – Cheese filled lasagna roll, green beans, whole grain dinner roll, fresh assorted fruit, fresh or steamed veggies, variety milk.
Wednesday, May 24 – Beef teriyaki dippers, brown rice, broccoli florets, fresh or steamed veggies, variety milk.
Thursday, May 25 – Sloppy Joe on a whole grain bun, potato wedges, fresh assorted fruit, fresh or steamed veggies, variety milk.
Friday, May 26 – Double stuff pizza, fresh or steamed veggies, variety milk.
ZILLAH SCHOOL
BREAKFAST MENU
Monday, May 22 – Cereal, whole grain crackers, fruit juice, variety milk.
Tuesday, May 23 – Cooks choice, fruit, variety milk.
Wednesday, May 24 – Egg and cheese wrap, strawberries, variety milk.
Thursday, May 25 – Cheese slider, fruit, juice, craisins, variety milk.
Friday, May 26 – Cereal, whole grain toast, fresh fruit cup, variety milk.
ZILLAH SCHOOL
LUNCH MENU
Monday, May 22 – Chicken nuggets, crackers, carrots, broccoli with dip, variety milk.
Tuesday, May 23 – Whole grain corndog, celery, jicama sticks, nectarine, variety milk.
Wednesday, May 24 – Italian dunkers, snap peas, cucumber with dip, banana, cookie, variety milk.
Thursday, May 25 – Hamburger on a whole grain bun, pickle chips, potato smiles, pear, variety milk.
Friday, May 26 – Sub sandwich, chips, cauliflower, carrots, apple, variety milk.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment