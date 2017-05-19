New agriculture firm coming to Sunnyside

You’ll be seeing a big new 60-foot by 304-foot tension fabric structure going up near the Outlook-Sunnyside exit of Interstate 82 soon.

That will be an expansion home for Ideal Tarp Inc. of Pasco.

Owners Eric and Jalyn Calaway of Richland plan have it operational in a couple of months.

Ideal Tarp has been in business since 2008, covering hay stacks and silage pits around the Columbia Basin. It has grown from one four-person service crew to four.

According to Eric Calaway, the Sunnyside operation will start with one crew. He hopes it will grow to more, but he has no estimate of what the future might bring.

“We’ve done a little business in Wapato, but we haven’t done anything in the Sunnyside area,” he said. “We see opportunity there.”

Ideal will invest about $250,000 to get started locally, Calaway said.