Photo by Julia Hart
Sunnyside Christian Schooll kindergartner Alina Newhouse greets a fellow student to school Wednesday in her role as “Principal for a Day.” The student helped building Principal Gary Kamps with the morning ritual, as well as prayer square later in the morning. She is the daughter of Brian and Kendra Newhouse, who bid on the Principal package at the school booster auction in April.
