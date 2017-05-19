Public Record

GRANDVIEW POLICE

May 17

Trespassing on Highland Road.

Wanted person on Highland Road.

Animal problem on South Euclid Road.

Traffic hazard on West Wine Country Road.

Suspicious circumstance on Cherry Lane.

Attempt to locate on Wilson Highway.

Attempt to locate on Wilson Highway.

Attempt to locate on Arikara Drive.

Theft on Ela Loop.

May 18

Assist agency on South Euclid Road.

GRANGER POLICE

May 17

Theft on East Third Street.

Vehicle prowl on East Third Street.

Recovered stolen property on Sunnyside Avenue.

Noise complaint on D Street.

Malicious mischief on West A Street.

Harassment on Matthew Street.

Assist agency on Liberty Road.

May 18

Prowler on E Street.

MABTON POLICE

May 17

Burglary on Fourth Avenue.

Business alarm on Vance Road.

May 18

Suspicious circumstance on Krough Road.

SUNNYSIDE FIRE

May 15

Motor vehicle crash on Sunnyside Road at Yakima Valley Highway. Basic life support patient transport to Sunnyside Community Hospital.

Aid call on Outlook Road. Advanced life support patient transport to Sunnyside Community Hospital.

Advanced life support patient transfer from Sunnyside Community Hospital to Kadlec Medical Center.

Fire alarm on Quail Lane. Call unfounded.

May 16

Aid call on Gap Road. Patient refused aid.

SUNNYSIDE MUNICIPAL COURT

Judge Steven Michels

May 16, 2017

MITIGATION HEARINGS

Jose Acevedo-Mendez, dob: 08/23/77, cell phone use while driving. $136 fine. Operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. $250 fine.

Dante Jordan Cruz, dob: 02/21/77, operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. $550 fine. Stop and/or turn signals required. $136 fine.

Aurora Banesa Diaz Barriga, dob: 08/16/94, operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. $250 fine.

Noe Andrew Gonzalez, dob: 10/05/96, operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. $550 fine. Failure to sign and/or carry and/or display vehicle registration. $136 fine. Operating a motor vehicle without headlights when required. $136 fine.

Homero Horacio Guerrero, dob: 03/28/72, failure to stop and/or yield at intersection. $136 fine. Operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. $250 fine.

Hector Huerta Valencia, dob: 02/14/86, failure to renew expired motor vehicle registration. $100 fine. Operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. $250 fine.

Carlos Mendez Gutierrez, dob: 04/04/86, speeding 5 mph over the limit. $125 fine. No valid operator’s license. Dismissed.

Luis Antonio G. Palominos, dob: 08/18/92, speeding 15 mph over the limit. $100 fine.

David Lee Snyder, dob: 04/15/92, failure to renew expired motor vehicle registration. $228 fine. Operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. $550 fine. Failure to sign and/or carry and/or display vehicle registration. $136 fine.

Maria Isabel Solorio Garcia, dob: 07/17/83, failure to renew expired motor vehicle registration. $100 fine. Operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. $250 fine.

Juan Manuel Oros Moreno, dob: 11/18/77, operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. $550 fine.

DISMISSALS

Jessica Leann Varner, dob: 01/10/87, third-degree driving while license suspended.

Kathya Samantha Castellanos, dob: 07/27/81, third-degree driving while license suspended.

Juan Manuel Oros Moreno, dob: 11/18/77, no valid operator’s license.

Jesus Eleodoro Acevedo, dob: 05/04/91, fourth-degree assault.

Eduardo Chavez Renteria, dob: 10/03/72, resisting arrest and fourth-degree assault.

Eduardo Chavez Renteria, dob: 10/03/72, second-degree driving while license suspended.

Eduardo Chavez Renteria, dob: 10/03/72, operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance.

Thomas Lee Ozzy Gonzalez, dob: 08/24/86, defective windshield, operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance and failure to sign and/or carry and/or display vehicle registration.

Janel Amber Mesplie, dob: 11/15/91, first-degree criminal trespassing.

Ramon DeJesus Moncivaiz, dob: 03/11/88, threats to do harm.

Patricia Rice Geronimo, dob: 07/17/84, third-degree theft.

Andres Thomas Rodriguez, dob: 01/12/94, supplying liquor and/or premises to a minor.

modify and/or rescind No-contact order Motion

Guillermina Gutierrez Romero, dob: 05/05/73, fourth-degree assault. No-contact order lifted.

stipulated order of continuance compliance

Eduardo Chavez Renteria, dob: 10/03/72, resisting arrest and fourth-degree assault. Conditions met, dismissed.

PRELIMINARY HEARINGS

Stephanie Bautista, dob: 10/10/93, third-degree driving while license suspended; amended to no valid operator’s license. $550 fine.

Marfin Efrain Ramirez, dob: 11/22/78, third-degree driving while license suspended; amended to no valid operator’s license. $550 fine.

FAILURE TO APPEAR

Moses Izaiah Ibarra, dob: 07/27/97, speeding 5 mph over the limit. $125 fine. Operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. $550 fine.

Claudia Yvette Ornelas, dob: 03/15/90, failure to use child restraint. $136 fine. Operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. $550 fine.

PRE-TRIAL HEARINGS

Sara Katherine George, dob: 04/26/75, fourth-degree assault. Plead guilty, found guilty. To serve 364 days, 334 days suspended.

Eduardo Chavez Renteria, dob: 10/03/72, driving under the influence; amended to first-degree negligent driving. Plead guilty, found guilty. To serve 90 days, 90 days suspended. $1,230.65 fine.

Jason Garcia, dob: 09/26/89, disorderly conduct. $250 fine.

Meredith Ann Gates, dob: 10/19/84, drug paraphernalia prohibited. Plead guilty, found guilty. To serve 90 days, 80 days suspended. $725 fine.

Thomas Lee Ozzy Gonzalez, dob: 08/24/86, third-degree driving while license suspended. Plead guilty, found guilty. To serve 90 days, 80 days suspended. $725 fine.

Janel Amber Mesplie, dob: 11/15/91, third-degree theft. Plead guilty, found guilty. To serve 364 days, 334 days suspended. $725 fine.

Patricia Rice Geronimo, dob: 07/17/84, third-degree theft. Plead guilty, found guilty. To serve 364 days, 334 days suspended. Using and/or delivering drug paraphernalia. Dismissed.

BENCH WARRANTS

Tiffany Ann Schloss, dob: 06/01/89, second-degree criminal trespassing.

Fernando Pascacio Torres, dob: 08/30/89, fourth-degree assault and third-degree malicious mischief.

SUNNYSIDE POLICE

May 17

Warrant service on Homer Street.

Administrative on Swan Road.

Juvenile problem on North 16th Street.

Transport on Wine Country Road.

911 hang up on Morgan Road.

Traffic stop on North Avenue at Doolittle Avenue.

Welfare check on North 16th Street.

Transport on North Front Street.

Assist agency on Miller Avenue.

Welfare check on Hemlock Avenue.

Assist resident on East Lincoln Avenue.

Information on South Sixth Street.

Residential alarm on Fairview Avenue.

Assist resident on South 16th Street.

Recovered stolen property on South 13th Street.

Attempt to locate on Emerald Road.

Traffic stop on East Edison Avenue at South Ninth Street.

Burglary on West Madison Avenue.

Information on Homer Street.

Traffic stop on South 16th Street at Grant Avenue.

Residential alarm on Newhouse Avenue.

Fraud on East Lincoln Avenue.

Wanted person on Yakima Valley Highway.

Residential alarm on Gregory Avenue.

Traffic stop on Outlook Road at Fordyce Road.

Suspicious circumstance on West Maple Avenue.

Warrant service on Homer Street.

Suspicious circumstance on Midvale Road.

Assist resident on Federal Way.

Court order service on East South Hill Road.

Unwanted guest on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Attempt to locate on Victory Way.

Juvenile problem on South 11th Street.

Assault on West South Hill Road.

Trespassing on East Edison Avenue.

Domestic disturbance on South 11th Street.

Animal noise on Merrick Avenue.

Welfare check on West South Hill Road.

Unwanted guest on East Edison Avenue.

Assist agency on Cascade Way.

Juvenile problem on South 11th Street.

May 18

Assist agency on mile post 65 Interstate 82.

Traffic stop on East Yakima Valley Highway North Sixth Street.

Assist agency on Homer Street.

WAPATO POLICE

May 17

Traffic stop on South Tieton Avenue at West Ninth Street.

Assist resident on North Lincoln Avenue.

Information on North Central Avenue.

Traffic stop on East Fourth Street.

Welfare check on West A Street at North Track Road.

Juvenile problem on South Yakima Avenue at West Sixth Street.

Domestic disturbance on West Seventh Street.

YAKIMA COUNTY SHERIFF

May 17

Domestic disturbance on East Parker Heights Road, Wapato.

Residential alarm on East Parker Heights Road, Wapato.

Domestic disturbance on Orchardvale Road, Zillah.

Animal problem on Liberty Road, Granger.

Welfare check on North Hornby Road, Grandview.

Public service on Emerald Road, Sunnyside.

Assist resident on Knight Hill Road, Zillah.

Malicious mischief on state Highway 241, Sunnyside.

Harassment on Holmason Road, Sunnyside.

Domestic disturbance on Houghton Road, Zillah.

Suspicious circumstance on Liberty Road, Granger.

May 18

Suspicious circumstance on Krough Road, Grandview.

ZILLAH POLICE

May 17

Suspicious circumstance on Chenaur Drive.

May 18

Assist agency on E Street.

Assist agency on Adams Avenue.

Theft on Melrose Street.