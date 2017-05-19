Season ends at district tournament

— The season ended yesterday for four Grandview Greyhounds competing in the District 5 tournament.

Esgar Valencia and Roy Escareno, and singles players Alfonso Granados and Alexandra Gonzalez were competing for berths in crossover matches.

“The Grandview tennis team is officially over,” Greyhounds coach Andrew Penwell said.

“We ran into some stiff competition,” he said.

The four seniors were each 4-year competitors, making yesterday’s losses tough.

“They were all dedicated to the Grandview tennis team and will be greatly missed,” Penwell said.

Gonzalez lost in three sets to Selah’s Margaret Ballew. She won the first set, 6-1. The Vikings’ player rallied to a 6-1 win in the second set, and secured the match with a 6-2 score in the final set.

Granados barely got a break against another Vikings player, Bo Beecroft. He won just two games in the second set. He dropped the first set, 6-0 and the second set decided the match via a 6-2 score.

Gabe Anderson and Danny Scherschligt of East Valley were responsible for dashing Grandview’s Joel Pina and Marc Martinez’s hopes at a state berth Tuesday.

Yesterday, they unseated the second team from among the Greyhounds’ ranks — Roy Escareno and Esgar Valencia. The match was decided via identical 6-2 scores.

Penwell said he was proud of his players and how hard they worked to get so far into the postseason.