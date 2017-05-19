Sunnyside teachers schedule early morning walk-in today

Local teachers plan to stage a “walk-in” this morning to draw attentions to issues surrounding the current state of public education funding.

Sunnyside Education Association members announced Thursday they would gather at a central location near the schools before classes started.

The walk-in activity was planned to end at Harrison Middle, Pioneer Elementary and Washington Elementary schools.

“We’re doing this to raise awareness of our students and our schools’ success and growth,” union President Paula Greene said.

She said the walk-in is a followup to four representatives’ recent trip to Olympia to talk with state lawmakers as part of the Washington Education Association union’s “Occupy Olympia” campaign during the current special session.

“Anyone who has a student in our schools knows that Sunnyside students and staff work very hard to meet the many demands and expectations placed on them,” Greene said.

The state teachers union is in support of the state House of Representatives’ public education budget, she said.

“The Senate’s budget calls for cuts in the funding for special education. Further, it will force districts to make cuts to teachers and support staff,” she said. “For our schools to continue to thrive, we need our elected leaders to fund and preserve our schools.”



Teachers had planned to gather outside of their schools to “…send a loud message to legislators meeting in special session in Olympia to stay strong for students and pass a public education budget that meets our paramount duty so every child has the opportunity to succeed in school,” she said.

Earlier this week, several Sunnyside teachers traveled to the state Capitol to protest the proposed Senate budget, meet with legislators, wave signs, sing songs, write postcards and post to social media.

“We want to ensure that all students have access to amply funded schools and that we have the support we need to teach,” Greene said.

“Our students deserve a school culture that supports, nurtures and protects, and provides them with the services that address their unique individual needs.”

Greene believes the walk-in is just a way to have all the teachers participate in the democratic process.

Other districts are hosting walk-ins or other actions, too, she said.

“We can’t send teachers to Olympia, but we want our voice heard,” Greene said.