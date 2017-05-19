Taxpayers hooked for records cost, twice

DAILY SUN NEWS EDITORIAL

A new public records law that allows agencies to essentially charge for employee time puts taxpayers on the hook for the possible doubling of wages.

House Bill 1594 allows agencies to charge fees for providing electronic copies of documents by billing records-seekers for transferring files to electronic media. Proponents say the law will help eliminate excessive public records request.

That may be true, but it also means charging taxpayers twice for employee time while they provide electronic records. Public employee wages are already covered by taxpayers, even the time they email and save files to discs. Why then should the public have to pay a second time when it wants electronic documents?

Until now, state records laws generally allowed government agencies to charge only for the actual costs of materials for those records — paper, ink, etc. That cost generally ran about 5 cents per page. Moreover, records-seekers are able to review documents free of charge in person.

But under the new electronic fee structure, some agencies may opt to charge the public 10 cents for public employee time to scan every page, 5 cents for every four electronic attachments emailed to a requester and 10 cents per gigabyte to transmit electronic records. That doesn’t include costs are for materials like CDs, DVDs, SD and microSD cards, etc.

If you consider them all together, public records will likely be very expensive to obtain electronically.

Sure the law is likely to cut back excessive public records requests. But it is also likely to prompt some agencies to start charging additional fees as a way to bring in more revenue. Our state’s public records belong to the public and should be accessible without having to pay employee wages twice.