Yakima man wins $1 million jackpot

— When “Dale” from Yakima stopped at Legends Casino Hotel on a break between appointments, he had a feeling about the Gold Series Buffalo Bucks slot machine.

That feeling May 2 transformed him into a millionaire as he hit a $1,090,678.23 jackpot.

Legends officials released the information on the million-dollar win yesterday.

Dale and the casino declined to release the winner’s last name.

According to casino officials, May 2 started normally for Dale at his job in Toppenish.

He had a two-hour window between assignments. So, he decided to stop by Legends Casino Hotel to pass the time.

He chose the Gold Series Buffalo Bucks game that offers a progressive top jackpot.

The machine is a “wide-area progressive” played in more than 50 other tribal gaming facilities.

“It still hasn’t sunk in completely,” Dale explained of his win, “I choose the machines I play based on which one feels like it might hit. I picked that machine that day.”

Dale, a Legends Rewards member since 2012, is no stranger to jackpots.

Luck has been on his side for more than 20 jackpots totaling over $20,000 in the past year.

“When it came up, I didn’t see the five gold shields because the black screen came up suddenly,” he said. “The numbers on the wheel were spinning so fast and so hard.

“I couldn’t believe I would win the $1 million, so I called over to one of the casino employees.

“The lights weren’t blinking on top like a typical jackpot, but after the employee checked it, I did win!”

According to Rocket Games — the maker of the machine — wide-area-progressive top jackpots require examination of software and hardware prior to confirming the win.

The Legends Casino Hotel team encounters a wide range of reactions to jackpot wins.

From January through April, more than $6.8 million in jackpot prizes have been distributed.

“Our team loves to give away jackpots and prizes to our guests,” Legends General Manager Letisha Peterson said “Dale is a relatively calm winner, but we’re thrilled the progressive hit in our community.”

Dale recently retired in January after 26 years with his job at a local shipping company, and he visits Legends Casino Hotel for entertainment.

He shared that he still has some decisions to make regarding what to do with the winnings.

“I’m not going to buy anything yet,” he said. “I’ve heard that the first thing people mess up with is buying a ton of stuff, so I’m going to wait and help my mom who is 87 and lives in Spokane get some hearing aids.