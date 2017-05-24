Bill would ban masks

A Sunnyside state lawmaker is proposing a law that would make it illegal to wear masks or hoods during protests and demonstrations.

Sen. Jim Honeyford, a Republican, dropped Senate Bill 5941 on Monday.

It includes exceptions for masks and hoods related to religious ceremonies and holiday traditions. It only applies to those ages 16 and older.

Honeyford’s bill is now being reviewed by the Senate’s Law and Justice Committee.