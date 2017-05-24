County plans road project near Zillah

— Two area road construction projects planned by the Yakima County Road Maintenance Department are aimed at improving motorist safety in the Lower Yakima Valley.

According to the department’s Matt Pietrusiewicz, the project at Cheyne Road and Highland Drive, north of Zillah, will get under way in “the next week or two.”

The second project, on Independence Road near Sunnyside, is only in the planning stages. Pietrusiewicz said that project may see construction in the 2020-22 biennium.

The purpose of the Cheyne-Highland project is improved visibility in all four directions. The challenge is trees and hills, he said.

“Highland Drive will be closed at the intersection while land leveling is being done,” Pietrusiewicz said.

The cost of the project will be about $1.01 million, he said. The contractor is HLT Contractors of Spokane.

The intersection will be completely rebuilt, Pietrusiewicz said.

The Independence Road project calls for a widening of the road from North Outlook Road to Maple Grove Road.

The width of Independence in that area is 22-24 feet, Pietrusiewicz said. The plan will call for 30-foot wide roadway over the one-mile stretch.

“The trucks that are on it are beating it up,” Pietrusiewicz said. “It is too narrow and structurally deficient.”

The first steps in the project are engineering (design) and land acquisition. Those two things may or may not start to happen this year, Pietrusiewicz said. The project may require relocating some utility service lines.

“We’ll probably start spending on that project next year,” he added.