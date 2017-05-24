Deputy, suspect identified in Monday shooting

— A seriously wounded man faces charges and a Yakima County Sheriff’s Office deputy is on paid administrative leave after an officer-involved shooting Monday afternoon.

Raymond Z. Guerrero-Garcia, 25, of Toppenish is charged with felony assault against the law enforcement officers as well as being in unlawful possession of a firearm, Detective Sgt. Mike Russell said.

The deputy is identified as Derrick Perez, who has been with the Sheriff’s office for about two years, Russell said. Perez, who previously worked for the Toppenish Police Department is on paid leave per standard policy, Russell said.

Perez shot Guerrero-

Garcia after a resident in the 300 block of Old McCoy Road said suspects shot at his house, records show.

The vehicle fled the area and was spotted by law enforcement officers and a vehicle pursuit ensued, records show.

One of the suspects, Guerrero-Garcia, bailed out of the car on foot with a gun in the 200 block of South Camas Avenue, records show. He was chased on foot by Perez and a Yakama Nation Tribal police officer.

Guerrero-Garcia ran into the yard of a local wrecking yard and pointed a handgun toward the officers and was shot by Perez.

“The officers immediately administered aid and called for rescue services,” Chief of Detectives Ed Levesque said. “The suspect was transported to a local hospital where he is undergoing surgery.”

Guerrero-Garcia is expected to recover, officials said.

Neither he nor Perez were identified when the Sheriff’s office first issued a report on the case Monday night.

Monday’s drive-by shooting was the Lower Yakima Valley’s second in four days.

Last Friday, a 24-year-old Toppenish man was the victim of a drive-by shooting while waiting to cross U.S. Highway 97 at the Fort Road intersection.