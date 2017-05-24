Flags to be lowered

OLYMPIA — A former governor will be honored starting tomorrow.
Gov. Jay Inslee is ordering flags lowered to half-staff tomorrow in memory of former governor Mike Lowry, who died May 1 at the age of 78.
Flags are to remain lowered through May 30, the day of Lowry’s memorial service at St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church in Renton.
