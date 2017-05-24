Gov. Inslee calls lawmakers to second special session

— State lawmakers were called back to work today for a second special session.

The first special session ended yesterday without agreement on resolving funding issues for education.

“Legislators need to start making the hard decisions necessary to amply fund our schools, and do so in a way that protects the safety net for vulnerable children and families,” Inslee, a Democrat, said.

The lower valley’s legislative contingent said lawmakers are working hard to break the impasse.

“Education negotiators have been meeting twice a day, three times a week,” Sen. Honeyford, R-Sunnyside, said. “Not having agreement is holding up the operating budget as about half goes to education.”

Rep. David Taylor, R-Moxee, is part of the negotiation team for the House Republican Caucus.

“I’m hopeful we’ll see some final agreements soon,” Taylor said.

He said education isn’t the only item to sort out.

“There are several outstanding issues that must be addressed, including the McCleary decision, the 2017-19 operating budget, the 2017-19 capital budget, and a Hirst fix,” Taylor said.