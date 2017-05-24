Janet Helen (Breukelman) McDonald, 84, of Zillah passed away May 20, 2017, in Sunnyside.

Janet was born Feb. 13, 1933, to Fred and Hattie Breukelman in Lodgepole, S. D.

She attended school in Sunnyside, Belma and Wendell Phillips, graduating from Sunnyside High School in 1951.

On Jan. 11, 1952, Janet married her high school sweetheart, Gerald McDonald.

Janet loved to fish for perch and crappie at Pot Holes Reservoir and for Kokanee at Lake Roosevelt.

She also liked to fish for steelhead and salmon at John Day Dam and Walleye in the Priest Rapids area.

She also loved to quilt and met weekly with a group of ladies at church to quilt, which she did so for many years.

Janet was a long-time active member of Grace Brethren Church in Sunnyside and taught Sunday school for many years there.

She also worked for the Sunnyside School District in the cafeteria for 34 years until she retired.

Janet is survived by her husband of 65 years, Gerald McDonald; children, Craig McDonald of Desert Aire, Diana Knoll of Kenai, Alaska, and Janine Aguirre of The Dalles, Ore.; seven grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; one great- great-granddaughter; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Hattie and Fred; sisters; Gertrude (Mike) Pilot, Carrie (Bill) Schryvers, Esther (Bill) DenBoer, and Ruth (Bill) Bos.

The family would like to thank Dr. Swofford for Janet’s care and special friends, Anna and Randy Eshelman.

Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, May 25, 2017, at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Sunnyside.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Grace Brethren Church Clear Lake Camp.

Condolences can be sent to www.valleyhillsfh.com.

Valley Hills Funeral Home in Sunnyside is in care of arrangements.