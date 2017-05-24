Ladislado “Layo” B. Salazar. 84, of Granger, died May 22, 2017, in Granger.

He was born June 27, 1932, in Edinburg, Texas

Viewing and visitation will be from 1 to 8 p.m. Monday, May 29, 2017, with recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home Chapel in Sunnyside.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 30, 2017, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Granger, with burial to follow at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens in Sunnyside.

Those wishing to sign Layo’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.

