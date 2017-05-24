Lower valley grant recipients announced

TOPPENISH — Several Lower Yakima Valley organizations received grants yesterday from Legends Casino Hotel, including:
Benton City
Pit Bull Pen — $2,000, to build kennels for rescued pit bulls
Prevent Homeless Pets — 2,000, spay and neuter
Grandview
Arthur H Smith Elementary — 11 grants of $1,500 each for books, reading, math and other supplies; $1,000 for Spanish language books.
Grandview Girls Basketball — $1,500, travel bags and gear
Grandview High School DECA — $3,000, to fund a student business that does screen printing
Grandview Middle School Girls Soccer — $1,000, soccer balls, training equipment and storage containers
Grandview Police Department — $3,000, defibrillators for police vehicles
Grandview School District —$1,500, GREAT program items (T-shirts, wristband, etc.)
Harriet Thompson Elementary — $1,500, math manipulatives
McClure Elementary — $1,500, calm zones for classrooms; $1,500, for manipulatives and whiteboards
Project Linus Chapter for Yakima County — $1,500, materials to make blankets for seriously ill /traumatized children
Granger
Granger High School Volleyball — $1,500, T-shirts
Granger High School Girls Basketball — $1,500, Basketball gun, practice jerseys, shirts and uniforms
Granger Volunteer Fire Department — $1,800, outfit active-shooter team members
Spartans Football — $1,500, membership fee, uniforms, medical kits, equipment, coach fee
Mabton
Artz Fox Elementary — $1,000, educational supplies
Mabton Police Department — $1,500, National Night Out
Mabton Grid Kids — $1,000, equipment (footballs, tackling dummies, first aid kits, etc.)
Mabton High School Fastpitch — $1,500, pitching machines and balls
Mabton Little Viking Wrestling — $1,500, supplies and equipment
Mabton School District Football — $3,000, equipment, new uniforms and footballs
Prosser
Prosser Heights Elementary — $1,500, iPads and educational apps; $1,500, wobble chairs, bouncy banks, etc.
Prosser School District — $1,500, stock student store
Sunnyside
Chief Kamiakin Elementary — $1,000, clothing for indigent students; $1,500, iPads; $1,500, Wonders Curriculum for literacy
Division of Children and Family Services — $3,000, children’s necessities (clothes, hygiene prod, etc.)
Heartlinks Hospice and Palliative Care — $5,000, fund 3 hospice patients
Lower Valley Crisis and Support — $5,000, mileage for advocates
Pioneer Elementary — $1,500, books, games, “flexible” seating; $1,500, supplies and flexile seating (Hokki stools, yoga mats, carpet, etc.)
Sunnyside Police Department — $5,000, new police car, radios and radars
Sunnyside Post No. 3482 — $2,000, update office computers, printers and fax machine
Washington Elementary School — $1,500, Mini iPads
Zillah
Hilton Elementary — $1,500, interactive projector and Surface Pro 4; $1,500, science materials
Zillah Fire Department — $2,460.12, new fire hoses
Zillah High School Girls Basketball — $1,500, uniforms
Zillah High School Math Department — $1,500, desktop mini, computers, etc. for math program
Zillah Intermediate School — $1,500, special education devices
Zillah Middle School — $1,500, Microsoft Surfaces for special education
Zillah Middle School Fastpitch — $1,500, equipment
Zillah Police Department — $6,000, body cameras and National Night Out
Zillah School District — $1,500, new physical education equipment
Zillah School District — $3,000; Ventis Pro Series gas detection device
Zillah School District Athletic Department — $1,500, AEDs
Zillah Wrestling — $3,000, singlets for high school and little guys program
Zillah Youth Football — $1,500, helmets, shoulder pads, jersey, mouth pieces, pants, etc.
