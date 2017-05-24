Lower valley grant recipients announced

— Several Lower Yakima Valley organizations received grants yesterday from Legends Casino Hotel, including:

Benton City

Pit Bull Pen — $2,000, to build kennels for rescued pit bulls

Prevent Homeless Pets — 2,000, spay and neuter

Grandview

Arthur H Smith Elementary — 11 grants of $1,500 each for books, reading, math and other supplies; $1,000 for Spanish language books.

Grandview Girls Basketball — $1,500, travel bags and gear

Grandview High School DECA — $3,000, to fund a student business that does screen printing

Grandview Middle School Girls Soccer — $1,000, soccer balls, training equipment and storage containers

Grandview Police Department — $3,000, defibrillators for police vehicles

Grandview School District —$1,500, GREAT program items (T-shirts, wristband, etc.)

Harriet Thompson Elementary — $1,500, math manipulatives

McClure Elementary — $1,500, calm zones for classrooms; $1,500, for manipulatives and whiteboards

Project Linus Chapter for Yakima County — $1,500, materials to make blankets for seriously ill /traumatized children

Granger

Granger High School Volleyball — $1,500, T-shirts

Granger High School Girls Basketball — $1,500, Basketball gun, practice jerseys, shirts and uniforms

Granger Volunteer Fire Department — $1,800, outfit active-shooter team members

Spartans Football — $1,500, membership fee, uniforms, medical kits, equipment, coach fee

Mabton

Artz Fox Elementary — $1,000, educational supplies

Mabton Police Department — $1,500, National Night Out

Mabton Grid Kids — $1,000, equipment (footballs, tackling dummies, first aid kits, etc.)

Mabton High School Fastpitch — $1,500, pitching machines and balls

Mabton Little Viking Wrestling — $1,500, supplies and equipment

Mabton School District Football — $3,000, equipment, new uniforms and footballs

Prosser

Prosser Heights Elementary — $1,500, iPads and educational apps; $1,500, wobble chairs, bouncy banks, etc.

Prosser School District — $1,500, stock student store

Sunnyside

Chief Kamiakin Elementary — $1,000, clothing for indigent students; $1,500, iPads; $1,500, Wonders Curriculum for literacy

Division of Children and Family Services — $3,000, children’s necessities (clothes, hygiene prod, etc.)

Heartlinks Hospice and Palliative Care — $5,000, fund 3 hospice patients

Lower Valley Crisis and Support — $5,000, mileage for advocates

Pioneer Elementary — $1,500, books, games, “flexible” seating; $1,500, supplies and flexile seating (Hokki stools, yoga mats, carpet, etc.)

Sunnyside Police Department — $5,000, new police car, radios and radars

Sunnyside Post No. 3482 — $2,000, update office computers, printers and fax machine

Washington Elementary School — $1,500, Mini iPads

Zillah

Hilton Elementary — $1,500, interactive projector and Surface Pro 4; $1,500, science materials

Zillah Fire Department — $2,460.12, new fire hoses

Zillah High School Girls Basketball — $1,500, uniforms

Zillah High School Math Department — $1,500, desktop mini, computers, etc. for math program

Zillah Intermediate School — $1,500, special education devices

Zillah Middle School — $1,500, Microsoft Surfaces for special education

Zillah Middle School Fastpitch — $1,500, equipment

Zillah Police Department — $6,000, body cameras and National Night Out

Zillah School District — $1,500, new physical education equipment

Zillah School District — $3,000; Ventis Pro Series gas detection device

Zillah School District Athletic Department — $1,500, AEDs

Zillah Wrestling — $3,000, singlets for high school and little guys program

Zillah Youth Football — $1,500, helmets, shoulder pads, jersey, mouth pieces, pants, etc.