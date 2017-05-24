0

Lower valley grant recipients announced

Wednesday, May 24, 2017

TOPPENISH — Several Lower Yakima Valley organizations received grants yesterday from Legends Casino Hotel, including:

Benton City

Pit Bull Pen — $2,000, to build kennels for rescued pit bulls

Prevent Homeless Pets — 2,000, spay and neuter

Grandview

Arthur H Smith Elementary — 11 grants of $1,500 each for books, reading, math and other supplies; $1,000 for Spanish language books.

Grandview Girls Basketball — $1,500, travel bags and gear

Grandview High School DECA — $3,000, to fund a student business that does screen printing

Grandview Middle School Girls Soccer — $1,000, soccer balls, training equipment and storage containers

Grandview Police Department — $3,000, defibrillators for police vehicles

Grandview School District —$1,500, GREAT program items (T-shirts, wristband, etc.)

Harriet Thompson Elementary — $1,500, math manipulatives

McClure Elementary — $1,500, calm zones for classrooms; $1,500, for manipulatives and whiteboards

Project Linus Chapter for Yakima County — $1,500, materials to make blankets for seriously ill /traumatized children

Granger

Granger High School Volleyball — $1,500, T-shirts

Granger High School Girls Basketball — $1,500, Basketball gun, practice jerseys, shirts and uniforms

Granger Volunteer Fire Department — $1,800, outfit active-shooter team members

Spartans Football — $1,500, membership fee, uniforms, medical kits, equipment, coach fee

Mabton

Artz Fox Elementary — $1,000, educational supplies

Mabton Police Department — $1,500, National Night Out

Mabton Grid Kids — $1,000, equipment (footballs, tackling dummies, first aid kits, etc.)

Mabton High School Fastpitch — $1,500, pitching machines and balls

Mabton Little Viking Wrestling — $1,500, supplies and equipment

Mabton School District Football — $3,000, equipment, new uniforms and footballs

Prosser

Prosser Heights Elementary — $1,500, iPads and educational apps; $1,500, wobble chairs, bouncy banks, etc.

Prosser School District — $1,500, stock student store

Sunnyside

Chief Kamiakin Elementary — $1,000, clothing for indigent students; $1,500, iPads; $1,500, Wonders Curriculum for literacy

Division of Children and Family Services — $3,000, children’s necessities (clothes, hygiene prod, etc.)

Heartlinks Hospice and Palliative Care — $5,000, fund 3 hospice patients

Lower Valley Crisis and Support — $5,000, mileage for advocates

Pioneer Elementary — $1,500, books, games, “flexible” seating; $1,500, supplies and flexile seating (Hokki stools, yoga mats, carpet, etc.)

Sunnyside Police Department — $5,000, new police car, radios and radars

Sunnyside Post No. 3482 — $2,000, update office computers, printers and fax machine

Washington Elementary School — $1,500, Mini iPads

Zillah

Hilton Elementary — $1,500, interactive projector and Surface Pro 4; $1,500, science materials

Zillah Fire Department — $2,460.12, new fire hoses

Zillah High School Girls Basketball — $1,500, uniforms

Zillah High School Math Department — $1,500, desktop mini, computers, etc. for math program

Zillah Intermediate School — $1,500, special education devices

Zillah Middle School — $1,500, Microsoft Surfaces for special education

Zillah Middle School Fastpitch — $1,500, equipment

Zillah Police Department — $6,000, body cameras and National Night Out

Zillah School District — $1,500, new physical education equipment

Zillah School District — $3,000; Ventis Pro Series gas detection device

Zillah School District Athletic Department — $1,500, AEDs

Zillah Wrestling — $3,000, singlets for high school and little guys program

Zillah Youth Football — $1,500, helmets, shoulder pads, jersey, mouth pieces, pants, etc.

More like this story

Comments

Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.

Please read our commenting policy before posting.

Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment