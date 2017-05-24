Lower Yakima Valley pulls in Yakama Nation grants

— Every community in The Daily Sun coverage area was a winner yesterday at Yakama Nation Legends Casino’s annual grants to non-profit community service organizations.

“It’s time to thank our community for supporting us over the last 19 years with the annual grant distribution to local nonprofit organizations,” General Manager Letisha Peterson said.

The grant total for non-profit organizations and public service entities, such as police, was more than $900,000.

The Yakama Cares program awarded more than 200 local non-profits with more than $440,000. The Community Impact Fund gifted $507,272 for law enforcement, fire and health care needs.

Impact Fund recipients included Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, Yakama Nation Correctional Facility, City of Toppenish Public Works, Toppenish Community Hospital, Toppenish Police Department, Yakima County Fire District No. 5 and Yakama Nation Services.

Yakama Cares, an annual event, donates funds to create positive impacts in the community it serves, and it is funded through the Charitable Contribution fund. Program distributions have increased each year since 2008 with the 2017 contribution of $446,580.

Benton City, at the lower end of The Daily Sun coverage area, received two $2,000 grants for programs related to the control of pet animals.

At the upper end of The Daily Sun area, Zillah received 14 grants.

The largest, for $6,000, is for body cameras and the National Night Out Program of the police department. Zillah schools received two $3,000 grants for a gas detection device and singlets for the wrestling program.

Grandview received the largest number of grants at 21. They included one of $3,000 to the DECA Club and one of $3,000 for a police need. Most of the grants were for $1,500.

Four grants to Granger totaled $6,300. Three to Mabton totaled $9,500. Prosser was awarded three for $4,500.

The Sunnyside community total was $28,500. Grants of $5,000 each went to Heartlink Hospice and Pallative Care, Lower Valley Crisis & Support and the Sunnyside Police Department.

Non-profit organizations submitted their applications between Jan. 1 and March 31. The committee for the Charitable Contribution fund received hundreds of applications to evaluate for the 2017 distribution, officials said.

The applications underwent multiple rounds of cuts before the final selections. The committee based part of its selections on the areas of need identified in the community. This year, they included programs for health and safety, senior citizens, youth and animals.

Organizations receiving distributions ranged from Goldendale to Mattawa and Pasco to Cle Elum. Grants awarded in 2017 range from $1,000 to $8,000.

They will cover items ranging from books, iMacs and other educational programs for schools to uniforms or equipment for sports teams, survival materials for homeless, vaccines for pet shelters and assistance for seniors.

The fund seeks to aid larger projects that benefit the community as a whole.

It is administered by an independent committee with representatives from Toppenish or Wapato, Yakima, the state gaming commission, the Yakama gaming commission and Yakama Tribal Council.