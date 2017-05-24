Meeting canceled

UNION GAP — A working group of the Lower Yakima Valley Groundwater Advisory is canceling its meeting.
The Livestock/Concentrated Animal Feeding Operation group was to meet from 5-7 p.m. on June 1 at 1250 W. Alder St.
No reason was given for the cancellation.
