Mixed reviews for budget

— President Donald J. Trump’s proposed budget for fiscal year 2018 has the attention of the state’s congressional delegation.

Sen. Maria Cantwell said the budget cuts funding for the ongoing Hanford clean-up and the Yakima Basin Water Plan.

“This administration’s reckless budget cannot be allowed to become law,” she said.

Rep. Cathy McMorris Rogers said the budget supports national security and defense as top priorities.

“I look forward to working with my colleagues and the administration on making sure the American people’s priorities are met,” she said.