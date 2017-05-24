The piano with nine lives

— It dangled high above the ground outside Snipes Mountain Brewery and Restaurant causing quite a stir among the clientele yesterday afternoon.

The piano, which hadn’t been played at Noon Rotary meetings in more than a decade, used to liven up the sessions, longtime Rotarian Steve Winfree said.

Winfree remembers when club music man, the late Don Hughes, and his late wife, June Hughes, led the club in rounds from the International Rotary Songbook, with such songs as “On Top of Old Smokey” and “America the Beautiful.”

But since the Hughes moved from the area, the piano fell silent, sitting abandoned in a corner.

The piano, which has been a such a part of the Noon Rotary meeting routine for more than 40 years, followed the club from the old La Fiesta Restaurant to Snipes soon after the Yakima Valley Highway brewery and restaurant opened.

Monday, it was officially retired. The white upright piano had been slated for demolition until a restaurant employee stepped up and asked to save it.

“We were all prepared to smash it up, since we hadn’t been able to find anyone who wanted it,” Rotary member Julie Schilperoort said.

Then, Tom Greene stepped up and said his mother’s Grandview daycare center could make use of the piano.

So, yesterday, the piano was delivered to the day care for use in its music program.

“We are very happy the piano was given a reprieve,” Schilperoort said.

The piano had been declared surplus equipment when the Rotarians moved their meetings from Snipes to El Valle Restaurant earlier this year.

Schilperoort said club members showed up Monday armed with hammers, crowbars and gloves to dismantle the instrument, until Green stepped forward.

Club member Dave Bos, who works at SVID, volunteered to bring a boom truck so the club members could get it out of the second story meeting room.

It was an effort that caused longtime Daybreak Rotarian Bill Flower to chuckle.

“When we moved the piano into Snipes, it took eight of us to move up the two flights of stairs,” Flower said.

Flower also remembers Don and June Hughes leading the club in song.

“Even after June began losing her sight, she still played for us,” he said. “She knew all of the songs by heart.”

Winfree said it was fun to listen as the high school representatives would try to keep up with the

songs.

“They always seemed to enjoy ‘Daisy’,” he said. “Once in a while Don would even try to get us to sing ‘76 Trombones’ from the play,” he said.

“We had some really good singers in the club,” Winfree said, recalling when members would break out into harmony.

“It was a lot of fun at every meeting,” Winfree said. “I sort of miss the songs.”