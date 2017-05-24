Police seek armed robbery suspect

— Police are seeking a suspect in the armed robbery of a local restaurant.

It occurred at about 9:30 p.m. Saturday at El Charrito, 2695 E. Lincoln Ave., when the suspect pulled a gun on a cashier and got away with an unspecified amount of cash.

It shook restaurant cook Maria Munoz-Solis.

She was working in the back when she heard a tip jar get knocked over. She looked up and saw the gunman.

“It made me really nervous,” she said with translation help from co-worker Paola Morales.

She and another employee hid under a table until he left.

“I had to go the hospital that night, I was paralyzed with fear,” Munoz-Solis said.

She and her family continue to worry, she said.

“Every time a customer comes in I get nervous,” she said.

Munoz-Solis has no plans to leave her job. “I need the money,” she said.

Cmdr. Scott Bailey said the suspect was actually a customer that night.

“Officers were able to interview victims and support their statements with surveillance video of a single male subject walking into the business placing an order and when paying for his meal, displayed a silver colored handgun to the cashier,” Bailey said. “The suspect took an undisclosed amount of money from the register and fled in a white car.

The suspect is a Hispanic male, early to mid 30s, approximately 6-2 with a slender build, Bailey said.

“He has a dark mustache and thinner goatee. He was last seen wearing a black hat, black long sleeve shirt/jacket, two-tone blue shirt with horizontal stripes and black jeans.”

The surveillance image was released on the Sunnyside Police Department Facebook page and has led to several tips, Bailey said.



“Currently, detectives are following up on investigative leads as they develop,” he said.