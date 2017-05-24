Workers complete Hanford tunnel cover

— Workers over the weekend finished installing a protective cover over a tunnel near the Hanford Site’s Plutonium Uranium Extraction Facility (PUREX) that partially collapsed on May 9.

The cover will provide additional protection while longer-term risk mitigation measures are developed and implemented, officials said.

Using heavy equipment, crews with contractor CH2M HILL Plateau Remediation Company placed the cover over the tunnel and secured it on the sides with heavy concrete blocks.

Over the next few days, crews working with the federal Department of Energy will string cables across the cover to provide additional securing.

“Since this event began, our focus has been on protecting our workers, the public, and the environment,” Richland Operations Manager Doug Shoop said. “Installing this cover will provide additional protection as we evaluate other actions to further ensure the safe storage of the waste”.

No workers were injured during the incident or during the response, Shoop said.

The heavy plastic cover has a high density polyethylene woven core and is resistant to puncture, abrasion, chemicals, ultraviolet rays and oxidation.

At approximately 40,000 square feet, the protective cover will also limit water intrusion on the approximately eight-foot soil cover over the tunnel.

“The crew did a great job,” CH2M Hill spokesman Ray Geimer said. “We can’t thank them enough for their hard work over the past several days, responding to the incident, securing the scene, preparing for the cover installation and installing the cover.”

Officials maintain there was no spread of contamination after the tunnel partially caved in on May 9 or during emergency response work on May 10 to fill the hole.

The tunnel was one of two built out of wood and concrete to store contaminated materials in the 1950s and 1960s, officials said.

More than 4,000 workers were initially told to take cover when the collapse was first discovered. An emergency was declared.

It took more than 50 truck loads of dirt to fill the 400 square-foot area that caved in.

Hanford officials called off the emergency on May 12.

Last Friday, Gov. Jay Inslee called on the federal government to “... prioritize and fund all critical cleanup at this aging nuclear reservation.”