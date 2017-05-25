1A teams play at state

YAKIMA — Two teams from the Lower Yakima Valley area are in the 1A state softball championships at Kiwanis Park tomorrow.
The Kiona-Benton Bears face Colville at 10 a.m. and the Zillah Leopards play Montesano at noon.
Zillah punched its card to state with a 6-5 win over College Place last Saturday in a game that was called after six innings due to darkness.
Coaches for the Bears and Leopards did not return requests for comment regarding tomorrow’s state tournament.
Kiona-Benton will compete against the winner of the Chewelah/Cle Elum game at 4 p.m. if they win. The losers of the two games will play at 2 p.m.
Zillah will face the winner of the Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls)/Lynden Christian game at 4 p.m. if it wins. The losers play one another at 2 p.m.
Both consolation games will be loser-out affairs.
