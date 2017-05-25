2A state track and field under way today

1B, 2B and 1A athletes at Eastern Washington University CHENEY — Pirates, Vikings, Spartans, Bears and Leopards converge on the track and field at the 1B/2B/1A state track and field championships at Eastern Washington University today. The first events of the day is the 1B girls pole vault finals at 4 p.m. in conjunction with the boys 1B 300-meter hurdles preliminary race. Julissa Guevara of Mabton races in the 2B 1600-meter run at 5:30 p.m., and 15 minutes later, Madison Elizondo runs in the 1A 1600-meter finals. Bickleton’s Michael Gannon and Christian Arriaga are next athletes from among the Lower Yakima Valley-area competitors to take to the track. They race in the 1B 3200-meter run at 6 p.m. At 6:30 p.m., Alfonso Price of Granger takes to the track. Both races are final events. Tomorrow, action continues at 10 a.m. The girls pole vault finals and girls 4x200 relay are the first events scheduled. Athletes competing for Bickleton, Mabton, Granger, Kiona-Benton and Zillah include Gannon, Arriaga, Riley Brown, Scott McBride, Cody Allenton, Keanu Cantu, Ryan Slack, Jace Ziegler, Eric Ang, Price, Justin Favilla, Spencer Van Antwerp, Armando Reyes, Daniel Rizin, Alex Cuevas, Nathan Whitaker, Kira Harvey, Guevara, Kaia John, Elizondo, Kalen Johnson, Maci Favilla, Samantha Bowman, Mayu Molina and Jenny Nobbs.

— Track and field athletes from Grandview and Prosser are at Tahoma High School for the 2A state track and field championships today.

The Greyhounds’ Gunner Chronis and Mustangs’ Scott Blakney are the first competitors from their respective schools to compete at the beginning of 2A action. The shot put, Blakney’s specialty, and long jump, Chronis’ premier event, begin at 3:10 p.m. The two won those events at the district championships.

Chronis will compete in the second flight of athletes as the No. 4 seed with a seed mark of 21-08.00. Teammate Ricardo Abarca is among the competitors in the first flight as the No. 5 seed with a mark of 20-10.00.

Blakney competes in the first flight as the No. 5 seed with a mark of 46-11.00.

Chronis, and Mustangs Logan Hatfield and Michael Kernan will all compete in the triple jump event at 1:45 p.m. Friday. Chronis is seeded No. 2 in the second flight with a mark of 43-02.75, and the Prosser boys will compete in the first flight as the No. 4 and 6 seeds, respectively.

Eliza Buttars of the Mustangs is the first among the girls to compete Thursday. At 3:30 p.m. she races in the 100-meter high hurdles preliminary event. Buttars is seeded in the first heat with a time of 16.94.

Grandview’s Vanessa Caballero competes Thursday in the discus at 5:45 p.m. Seeded No. 8 in the first flight, her seed mark is 104-05. The best seed mark is that of Mary Carbee of Sehome with a distance of 134-03.

Friday’s events for the two teams include the boys javelin, girls pole vault and shot put, boys pole vault, and preliminary races in the boys 300-meter hurdles, girls 300-meter hurdles, boys 400-meter run and girls 200-meter race.

Finals for the boys high jump and discus, as well as the races take place Saturday, beginning at 10:45 a.m. with the high jump in which Prosser’s Oliver Davis is competing.

The first race to potentially feature a competitor from either school is the boys 300-meter hurdles. Corby Lowry of Prosser will need to have qualified the day prior.

Athletes competing at state include:

Boys

• Skylar Gray of Prosser, 400m

• Corby Lowry of Prosser, 300m low hurdles

• Oliver Davis of Prosser, high jump

• Jett Sobotta of Prosser, triple jump

• Gunner Chronis of Grandview, triple jump

• Gunner Chronis of Grandview, long jump

• Scott Blakney of Prosser, shot put

• Scott Blakney of Prosser, discus

• Nate Brown of Prosser, javelin

• Grant Nausid-Nichols of Grandview, Pole vault

Girls

• Vanessa Caballero of Grandview, discus

• Emily Moon of Prosser, 200m

• Eliza Buttars of Prosser, 100m high hurdles

• Hali VerMulm of Prosser, 300m low hurdles

• Eliza Buttars of Prosser, pole vault

• Hali VerMulm of Prosser, triple jump

• Abby Rodriguez of Prosser, shot put