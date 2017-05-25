Chinook Pass opening delayed

— Motorists will have to wait longer than expected for Chinook Pass to open.

State Department of Transportation officials on Tuesday announced the pass will open sometime in June.

“Despite our best efforts, state Highway 410 over Chinook Pass will not reopen in time for Memorial Day weekend,” agency spokeswoman Summer Derrey said. “A re-opening date has not been determined, but will likely be early June.”

Cayuse Pass on state Highway 123 opened as expected on May 19

The spring opening of the pass on state Highway 123 is the latest in six years. The pass opened on May 26 in 2011, according to state Department of Transportation records.

Crews have cleared all of the snow off state Highway 410 between Crystal Mountain Boulevard and Cayuse Pass, on the west side of Mount Rainier.

However, there are still 20-foot high snow banks on Chinook Pass, officials said.

The undetermined June opening for Chinook will be the latest since at least 2011,, when it opened to traffic on June 23.