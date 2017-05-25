Free days at aquatics park

— The Aquatic Center is giving people a chance to enjoy its facilities free of charge this weekend.

Hours Friday are 4 to 8 p.m., 12:30 to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, and 12:30 to 5 p.m. Monday.

The staff will be training throughout Memorial Day weekend, giving the public a chance to have fun swimming.

Staff will be collecting non-perishable food items for Jubilee Ministries in lieu of admission fees.

The regular season begins at 4 p.m. June 14.