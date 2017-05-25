Knights on the state diamond

— Kiwanis Park is ready for softball teams from throughout the 1B, 2B and 1A classifications.

Among the teams taking to the diamonds for the 1B state tournament is the Sunnyside Christian Knights.

This is the team’s third season in a row to compete in the tournament. The past two seasons, the Knights were eliminated by Quilcene — the team they face in the opening game at 1 p.m. tomorrow.

“I’m excited,” Sunnyside Christian coach Kelly Harrington said.

Quilcene wasn’t the team the Knights expected to play. There was a mix-up in the brackets, which both the coach for the Rangers and Harrington brought to the attention of Washington Interscholastic Activities Association officials. However, the brackets were set and the teams will play, Harrington said.

“It will be tough,” she said of the match-up. “Quilcene locked us out the past two years.”

The Rangers have the same pitcher, senior Bailey Kieffer, as they have had the last two times the Knights faced them. “We expect her to be better than last year,” Harrington said.

“We have really good experience behind us though,” she said, noting the Sunnyside Christian team has traveled more than 1,200 miles in the past 3 weeks of postseason.

“As much as it’s been tough for the girls, I feel we’re way more prepared,” Harrington said.

The key to winning tomorrow’s opener will be starting the game with a strong lead, she said.

“I’m really proud of this team; it’s my first four-year team and it would be good to get a trophy,” Harrington said.

The first pitch of tomorrow’s opener is at 1 p.m. on Field 4. If they win, they play the winner of the Wishkah Valley/Colton game at 5 p.m. on Field 4. If they lose, they face the loser of the same game on Field 2, also at 5 p.m. in a loser-out game.