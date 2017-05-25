0

Mabton vets honored

Thursday, May 25, 2017

MABTON — A Memorial Day observance will be at 2 p.m. Monday at the Mabton Cemetery, under the direction of the Mabton veterans.

They will receive assistance from Lower Yakima Valley VFW posts, according to Rudy Cortez, a Korean veteran and member of the Lower Valley Color Guard.

