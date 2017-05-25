Police arrest El Charrito suspect

— Local police said the power of social media helped them arrest a man suspected of armed burglary.

“Thanks to the overwhelming response from the community, we have arrested a suspect in the armed robbery of El Charrito,” the department said in a social media post.

Police posted a surveillance photo of him during the alleged robbery at about 9:30 p.m. Saturday at El Charrito, 2695 E. Lincoln Ave.

“Within a few hours of posting this photo on Facebook, it was shared hundreds of times resulting in thousands of views.”

Police arrested the man shortly after 9 p.m. on Monday, about four hours after posting the photo.

Police declined to release his name as of press time despite repeated requests.

And officials at the city jail did not return a message seeking the suspect’s identity and a copy of his booking photo.

The suspect reportedly ordered a meal and when paying for his food displayed a silver-colored handgun, Cmdr. Scott Bailey said.

He then took an unspecified amount of money and fled in a white passenger car, Bailey said.

Officials pledged to release more information.

“We wanted our Facebook followers to be the first to know,” the agency posted.

The public returned its appreciation on social media.

“Thank you Sunnyside Police Department for doing all that you do every day,” Heather Booth of Sunnyside posted.