Public Record

GRANDVIEW POLICE

May 23

Animal problem on West Second Street at South Euclid Road.

Animal problem on East Fourth Street.

Animal problem on Nicka Road at Conestoga Way.

Animal problem on Hill Drive.

Civil matter on Avenue E.

Juvenile problem on South Euclid Road.

Juvenile problem on West Second Street.

Assist resident on Groom Lane.

Shots fired on West Fifth Street at Puterbaugh Road.

Business alarm on West Wine Country Road.

GRANGER POLICE

May 23

Juvenile problem on Mentzer Avenue.

Trespassing on West A Street.

Trespassing on East A Street.

Suspicious circumstance on Interstate 82.

Residential alarm on Floral Lane, Outlook.

Assist resident on Third Avenue.

Residential alarm on Third Avenue.

Information on Matthew Avenue.

Assist resident on Mark Street.

May 24

Suspicious circumstance on East First Street.

MABTON POLICE

May 23

Domestic disturbance on Pine Street.

Juvenile problem on Bishop Road, Sunnyside.

Domestic disturbance on Main Street at B Street.

May 24

Business alarm on Vance Road.

SUNNYSIDE POLICE

May 23

Transport to North Front Street, Yakima.

Assist agency on East Edison Ave.

Assist agency on West Wine Country Road, Grandview.

Assault on North Fourth Street.

Suspicious circumstance on South 16th Street.

Assist resident on East Edison Avenue.

Animal problem on East Harrison Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on East Edison Avenue.

Assist resident on North 16th Street.

Juvenile problem on Saul Road.

Juvenile problem on Outlook Road.

Residential alarm on Alexander Extension.

Harassment on South 13th Street.

Traffic stop on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Traffic stop on South 11th Street at East Edison Avenue.

Assist agency on Stover Road at Puterbaugh Road, Grandview.

Suspicious circumstance on Parkland Drive.

Trespassing on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Assist resident on North 13th Street.

Court order violation on Nicolai Avenue.

Assault on East Franklin Avenue at South Sixth Street.

Assist agency on South Lester Road at Snipes Canal.

Suspicious circumstance on Parkland Drive.

Suspicious circumstance on South Sixth Street at Grant Avenue.

Unwanted guest on North Fourth Street.

Information on Homer Street.

Noise complaint on Reeves Way.

Trespassing on Waneta Road.

Noise complaint on West Maple Avenue.

Trespassing on East Yakima Valley Highway.

May 24

Assist agency at Doolittle Park.

Suspicious circumstance on East Lincoln Avenue.

WAPATO POLICE

May 23

Welfare check on South Wapato Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on West First Street.

Domestic disturbance on West Fourth Street.

Domestic disturbance on East fourth Street.

Welfare check on South Camas Avenue at Skone Way.

Traffic stop on state Highway 97 at Jones Road.

Suspicious circumstance on West C Street.

YAKIMA COUNTY DISTRICT COURT

Judge Donald W. Engel

May 23, 2017

The following people have been charged with DUI or driver under 21 in consumption of alcohol and/or marijuana. They are scheduled to appear in Yakima County District Court-Grandview.

ARRAIGNMENT

Alice Rae Peters, dob 11/15/95, driving under the influence.

FAILURE TO COMPLY

Gerardo Robles Jr., dob 07/28/95, driver under the age of 21 consuming alcohol/marijuana.

PRE-TRIAL HEARING

Jose Roberto Carreon, dob 04/21/91, driving under the influence.

Bradley Allen Wilkerson, dob 10/04/86, driving under the influence.

Judge Donald W. Engel

May 24, 2017

The following people have been charged with DUI or driver under 21 in consumption of alcohol and/or marijuana. They are scheduled to appear in Yakima County District Court-Grandview.

PRE-TRIAL HEARING

Jorge Mendoza Orduno, dob 02/21/68, driving under the influence.

Jose Manuel Rodriguez, dob 04/28/78, driving under the influence.

ARRAIGNMENT

Andres Chavez Martinez, dob 01/15/94, driving under the influence.

PROBATION EARLY TERMINATION

Juan Castro Rodriguez, dob 02/02/70, driving under the influence.

Kevin Salmeron Zendejas, dob 02/25/93, driving under the influence.

YAKIMA COUNTY SHERIFF

May 23

Burglary on Scoon Road, Sunnyside.

Abuse neglect on Wilson Highway.

Residential alarm on Scoon Road, Sunnyside.

Information on Emerson Road, Zillah.

Welfare check on Morse Road, Sunnyside.

Residential alarm on Bethany Road.

Assist agency on Puterbaugh Road.

Juvenile problem on Bishop Road, Sunnyside.