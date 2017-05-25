Public Record

GRANDVIEW POLICE
May 23
Animal problem on West Second Street at South Euclid Road.
Animal problem on East Fourth Street.
Animal problem on Nicka Road at Conestoga Way.
Animal problem on Hill Drive.
Civil matter on Avenue E.
Juvenile problem on South Euclid Road.
Juvenile problem on West Second Street.
Assist resident on Groom Lane.
Shots fired on West Fifth Street at Puterbaugh Road.
Business alarm on West Wine Country Road.
GRANGER POLICE
May 23
Juvenile problem on Mentzer Avenue.
Trespassing on West A Street.
Trespassing on East A Street.
Suspicious circumstance on Interstate 82.
Residential alarm on Floral Lane, Outlook.
Assist resident on Third Avenue.
Residential alarm on Third Avenue.
Information on Matthew Avenue.
Assist resident on Mark Street.
May 24
Suspicious circumstance on East First Street.
MABTON POLICE
May 23
Domestic disturbance on Pine Street.
Juvenile problem on Bishop Road, Sunnyside.
Domestic disturbance on Main Street at B Street.
May 24
Business alarm on Vance Road.
SUNNYSIDE POLICE
May 23
Transport to North Front Street, Yakima.
Assist agency on East Edison Ave.
Assist agency on West Wine Country Road, Grandview.
Assault on North Fourth Street.
Suspicious circumstance on South 16th Street.
Assist resident on East Edison Avenue.
Animal problem on East Harrison Avenue.
Suspicious circumstance on East Edison Avenue.
Assist resident on East Edison Avenue.
Animal problem on East Harrison Avenue.
Suspicious circumstance on East Edison Avenue.
Assist resident on North 16th Street.
Juvenile problem on Saul Road.
Juvenile problem on Outlook Road.
Residential alarm on Alexander Extension.
Harassment on South 13th Street.
Traffic stop on East Yakima Valley Highway.
Traffic stop on South 11th Street at East Edison Avenue.
Assist agency on Stover Road at Puterbaugh Road, Grandview.
Suspicious circumstance on Parkland Drive.
Trespassing on East Yakima Valley Highway.
Assist resident on North 13th Street.
Court order violation on Nicolai Avenue.
Assault on East Franklin Avenue at South Sixth Street.
Assist agency on South Lester Road at Snipes Canal.
Suspicious circumstance on Parkland Drive.
Suspicious circumstance on South Sixth Street at Grant Avenue.
Unwanted guest on North Fourth Street.
Information on Homer Street.
Noise complaint on Reeves Way.
Trespassing on Waneta Road.
Noise complaint on West Maple Avenue.
Trespassing on East Yakima Valley Highway.
Assist resident on North 13th Street.
Court order violation on Nicolai Avenue.
May 24
Assist agency at Doolittle Park.
Suspicious circumstance on East Lincoln Avenue.
WAPATO POLICE
May 23
Welfare check on South Wapato Avenue.
Suspicious circumstance on West First Street.
Domestic disturbance on West Fourth Street.
Domestic disturbance on East fourth Street.
Welfare check on South Camas Avenue at Skone Way.
Traffic stop on state Highway 97 at Jones Road.
Suspicious circumstance on West C Street.
YAKIMA COUNTY DISTRICT COURT
Judge Donald W. Engel
May 23, 2017
The following people have been charged with DUI or driver under 21 in consumption of alcohol and/or marijuana. They are scheduled to appear in Yakima County District Court-Grandview.
ARRAIGNMENT
Alice Rae Peters, dob 11/15/95, driving under the influence.
FAILURE TO COMPLY
Gerardo Robles Jr., dob 07/28/95, driver under the age of 21 consuming alcohol/marijuana.
PRE-TRIAL HEARING
Jose Roberto Carreon, dob 04/21/91, driving under the influence.
Bradley Allen Wilkerson, dob 10/04/86, driving under the influence.
Judge Donald W. Engel
May 24, 2017
The following people have been charged with DUI or driver under 21 in consumption of alcohol and/or marijuana. They are scheduled to appear in Yakima County District Court-Grandview.
PRE-TRIAL HEARING
Jorge Mendoza Orduno, dob 02/21/68, driving under the influence.
Jose Manuel Rodriguez, dob 04/28/78, driving under the influence.
ARRAIGNMENT
Andres Chavez Martinez, dob 01/15/94, driving under the influence.
PROBATION EARLY TERMINATION
Juan Castro Rodriguez, dob 02/02/70, driving under the influence.
Kevin Salmeron Zendejas, dob 02/25/93, driving under the influence.
YAKIMA COUNTY SHERIFF
May 23
Burglary on Scoon Road, Sunnyside.
Abuse neglect on Wilson Highway.
Residential alarm on Scoon Road, Sunnyside.
Information on Emerson Road, Zillah.
Welfare check on Morse Road, Sunnyside.
Residential alarm on Bethany Road.
Assist agency on Puterbaugh Road.
Juvenile problem on Bishop Road, Sunnyside.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment