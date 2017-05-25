Race weekend nets 12-year-old wins

LINCOLN CITY, Ore. — Two watercross racers with ties to the Lower Yakima Valley brought home Top 4 finishes from the Devils Lake Dash this past weekend.

Cole McIntyre, 12, raced a perfect line all weekend in the Junior 10-12 Ski Lites class, taking the hole shot on two motos each Saturday and Sunday, and winning each. McIntyre also finished fourth on Saturday and third on Sunday in the Beginner Ski class.

McIntyre is the son of Michael McIntyre of Grandview and Debbie McIntyre of Maple Valley.

Roger Harnack, 49, of Sunnyside spent Saturday rebuilding his watercraft, but didn’t make it to the race line.

On Sunday, he raced to a fourth-place finish in the Sport Spec class.

The two racers are expected to compete again June 3-4 at the Lake Osoyoos Cup in Oroville, Wash., providing the water level in Lake Osoyoos subsides.

Both the Devils Lake Dash and Lake Osoyoos Cup competitions are sanctioned by the International Jet Sports Boating Association’s Pacific Northwest series.

The Apple Pie Jamboree in Pateros is the third competition in the series, scheduled in July.