Races are on this weekend

— This Memorial Day Weekend, May 26th-28th, Renegade Raceway hosts the 7th Annual Dee Adams Memorial Fire and Thunder, featuring the biggest show in a decade.

The drag racing extravaganza includes Jet Funny Cars, Blown Alcohol Thunder, Street Legal Drags, Summit Series, Northwest Nostalgia Tour, AFX Shootout, GTO Tour, Super Street and Super Comp. Racers are expected from across the Northwest — from Washington, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Alberta and British Columbia.

Local Sunnyside racer and current National Hot Rod Association Division 6 Champion Josh Dalrymple returns to Renegade for the first time in two years. He is competing in the Super Street class as the defending champion.

Gates open at 6 p.m. Friday, action begins at 7 p.m. Gates open at noon the following day with action at 1 p.m. Sunday, gates open at 10 a.m. and racing begins at 11 a.m.

Friday’s general admission is $15, but bring a can of food to receive $5 off that night only. General admission is $15 Saturday, and Sunday it’s $10. Kids 12 and under are always admitted free.

For more information, contact Derek Snelson 253-380-4829.