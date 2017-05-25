Shooting suspect sought

— Local police today are seeking a suspect in what is believed to be a gang-related drive-by shooting.

It happened just after 6 p.m. Tuesday in the area of West Fifth Street and Puterbaugh Road.

The victim was transported to Kadlec hospital, Police Chief Kal Fuller said.

“The wound is not life threatening,” Fuller said. “The investigation is ongoing, but it appears that the suspect vehicle fired shots at the occupants of the victim vehicle.”

There were no additional details as of press time.

“This type of crime is highly unusual for us now,” he said. “We take it very seriously.

“Over the last few years all serious crimes have been steadily trending downward,” Fuller said. “At the same time, our officers contacts have been increasing. That tells me their hard work is paying off.”

Those with information about the shooting or who may have witnessed it are asked to call police at 509-882-2000.