Sunnyside send-off

Seniors Griffey Sarmiento and Jessica Linde are cheered along with their track teammates during a send-off celebration yesterday for the State 4A track meet that begins tomorrow in Tacoma.

Photo by Jennie McGhan
Thursday, May 25, 2017

