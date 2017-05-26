2007: 500-acre golf resort planned

Over the Shoulder

A look back in time from the files of the Sunnyside Daily Sun News and Sunnyside Sun

100 YEARS AGO (1917)

A.F. Hillyer of Sunnyside was honored by the I.O.O.F. for 45 years of continuous membership.

Delos Rose of Sunnyside broke the valley record at the intervalley track meet, when he hurled the javelin 158.4 feet, beating the old record of 139.7 feet.

The class of 1917 graduated a “large” class of 38 seniors in ceremonies held the First Brethren Church. Harold Lewis gave the salutatory address and Miss Iva Chamberlain gave the valedictory address.

90 YEARS AGO (1927)

Hobert Bond bought out his partner, A.B. Riddell, to become the sole owner of the Sugar Bowl in Sunnyside,

Lossie Brown and Robley Evans where the student speakers for the class of 1927 Sunnyside High School graduating in ceremonies held at the Liberty Theatre.

70 YEARS Ago (1947)

A silver tea sponsored by the Pearl Hughes Orthopedic Guild was described as “a colorful and successful affair.”

Mrs. Tom McKay was the event chairman and sad the event netted $100 for the crippled children’s hospital.

Kermit Lyons of Sunnyside and his trained horse was one of the entertainers at the Hofmeister Rodeo near Kennewick over Memorial Day weekend.

60 YEARS AGO (1957)

Granger Cherry Festival celebrated a Hawaiian theme with residents like Dorothy Munroe and Marion Emrick sporting a grass skirt and Bermuda shorts along the parade route.

A.H Mason of North Granger was seen driving the 1920 Model T Ford Phaeton he originally purchased, “spanking, brand new” from former Ford dealer Roscoe Sheller of Sunnyside. He was reported saying he still drives it every day and “…it serves him faithfully.”

50 YEARS AGO (1967)

The Sunnyside High School class of 1967 graduated 228 strong on a Monday night held in the high school gym. Linda Bennet was class speaker and Senior Julia Schilperoort performed a piano solo. Sandra Eirich was student speaker.

The city pool opened on May 27 with plans to be open from 2-6 p.m., daily Individual season swim tickets were $6.51 and $13.03 for a family swim ticket.

40 YEARS AGO (1977)

Linda Butler was crowned Miss Mabton. Named as Princesses were Mary Alice Zavala and Carolyn Tweeten.

Approximately 200 illegal aliens were rounded up in a Lower Yakima Valley raid conducted by Immigration and Naturalization service.

30 YEARS AGO (1987)

A 10-year-old boy was struck by a passing motorist as he was running for the school bus. The boy escaped serious injury.

The Yakima Camp Fire Council announced it would open a new Camp Fire office in Sunnyside

20 YEARS AGO (1997)

Gang retaliation was thought to be the motive for a shooting that left a Sunnyside house riddled with bullet holes.

Sunnyside High School golfer Ty Schatz shot 18-hole rounds of 79 and 75 at the Lake Spanaway Golf course to earn a “Top 20” finish in the 3A State golf tournament.

10 YEARS AGO (2007)

Twelve members of Boy Scout Troop 632 worked to clean-up the Outlook cemetery in preparation for the Memorial Day ceremonies to be held at the 100-plus year-old graveyard.

A Zillah Lakes Golf Course promoter visited the Daybreak Rotary Club to explain the scope of the new 500-acre golf resort being proposed along I-82, north of Zillah.