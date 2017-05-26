Gas leak prompts school evacuation

— Students at a local middle school were evacuated from their classrooms just before 2 p.m. yesterday.

Staff at Sierra Vista Middle School took precautionary measures and removed students from the building because gas odors were detected from the school’s meter.

“The gas levels were being checked all day because a new gas meter was installed,” Principal Julie Perez said.

Sunnyside police officers and firefighters were on scene to assist staff with the evacuation process, Sunnyside Police Officer Erica Rollinger said.

“We wanted to make certain everyone was safe and secure,” she said.

“It was a precautionary evacuation,” Perez said.

Fire officials called a crew from Cascade Natural Gas to shut off gas to the line.

Students and staff were let back into the building at about 2:05 p.m. when the site was deemed safe.