Graduation date set

GRANDVIEW — The 2017 Grandview High School Baccalaureate will take place 6-7 p.m. June 7 in the school gym.
Graduation ceremonies are at 8 p.m. June 10 at Rich Leenhouts Stadium, 1601 W. Fifth St.
Compass High School graduation take place at 6:30 p.m. June 8 at Grandview’s Country Park, 812 Wallace Way.
