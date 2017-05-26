Lawyer files for recall of clerk

— A local attorney is among those leading the charge to recall Yakima County Clerk Janelle Riddle.

Rick Kimbrough was part of a group that filed a 1,106-page statement of charges with the county auditor’s office yesterday.

It claims Riddle mismanaged her office. The allegations range from failure to properly process support enforcement paperwork to a written threat to shut down the county’s Superior Court system if judges did not agree with her on a particular issue.

Riddle did not respond to a message seeking comment as of press time.

A Yakima Valley newspaper publisher, Bruce Smith, is part of the effort to oust her. “The clerk’s office is barely functional,” he said. “Basic day-to-day tasks are not being done properly.”

The recall effort is subject to a Superior Court hearing before proponents can begin gathering signatures, Elections Manager Kathy Fisher said.