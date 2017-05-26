Man rescued from blaze

— A local man is expected to recover from injuries sustained in an early morning house fire yesterday.

Dick Denson was trapped in the blaze that engulfed his 106 Patrick Court home just after 3 a.m. yesterday.

Two other people live in the home, and one had to run next door to Paula Wyatt’s house because the phone wasn’t working.

“They asked me to call 911,” she said.

Wyatt, her husband, Bruce, and son, Ryan, then tried to help Denson escape.

“He’s disabled and couldn’t push himself out the window,” Wyatt said.

Their efforts were unsuccessful, as smoke enveloped the house.

“I don’t want to die! I don’t want to die,” Wyatt recalled Denson saying.

Police officers arrived within about two minutes, she said. Fire crews came about two minutes after that.

“Kudos to the police and fire departments, they came right away,” Wyatt said.

First responders were able to remove Denson from the house and he was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Battalion Chief Bill Harris said.

Sunnyside Community Hospital officials declined to confirm or deny whether Denson was admitted.

The home’s two other occupants were not injured.

A cat and some kittens were rescued, but it’s believed one cat died in the fire, Wyatt said.

Another neighbor, Josie Arteaga, tried to comfort the home’s occupants in the blaze’s aftermath.

“I hugged them and told them I was so sorry for what happened,” Arteaga said. “It was devastating.”

Harris said the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

He also said it’s too soon to know whether the home is a total loss.